Reports show shrinking COVID-19 restrictions leading to more spending

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Economic experts say that with COVID-19 restrictions lessening across the country and here in Ohio, people are beginning to come out of their houses and into shops, with spending at a feverpitch.

“We’ve been stuck inside for so long. We’ve had some stimulus checks come through. Not really surprising at all, it’s just nice to be out,” said Emily Gaines.

The mother of four and Montgomery County resident says she and her family plan to take a trip this summer, to celebrate being out of strict lockdown. “We’ve planned a vacation to Maine this summer which we haven’t gotten to do for awhile, so that’s pretty fun,” said Gaines.

Stores have also been reporting heightened purchasing for cosmetic items like teeth whiteners now that mask wearing is starting to fade. “I really think with the shots and I think we have it more under control thank god…I think people just have to live,” said shopper Beverly Winkler.

Another purchase item that’s hot on the spending list right now is travel. Great Getaways Travel Agent Les Winters says he’s seeing many customers wanting to make their escape into vacation mode.

“They’re expanding to different things they hadn’t done in a long time. They’re getting back to things they used to do. They’re requesting trips that got canceled due to covid activity,” said Winters.

Economic experts say they expect these spending trends to be short lived, because there’s currently no plan for future stimulus checks at the moment. However, Winters says he expects spikes in travel from customers to continue throughout the summer and winter months.