Reports show Ohio unemployment hit 5% in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Policy Matters Ohio is reporting a continued decline in job numbers, putting May close to numbers seen in November 2020. The new numbers also show that as of May, Ohio was at 5% unemployment.

“I think we are still dealing with some supply disruptions that’ve occurred because of COVID-19. So, things that businesses need in order to fully resume operations are not always fully available,” said Michael Shields, a researcher for Policy Matters Ohio.

Shields said there’s cause for concern over the numbers he and fellow researchers are seeing. “We are still missing 321,000 jobs compared to where we were a year ago February.”

Source: Policy Matters Ohio from Current Employment Statistics, seasonally adjusted, Ohio Labor Market Information

It’s numbers like this that gave rise to Montgomery County hosting a Virtual Summer Job Fair Wednesday, June 23.

“There will be booths for various employers. People seeking work can select the different booths. From there they can chat with a representative,” said Kara Hamby, communications specialist with Montgomery County.

Hamby said the virtual job fair will feature 70 companies with hundreds of job opportunities, and feels it’s a perfect time for people to be out on the job hunt. “These events are really important because they help us to make connections between the employers and those seeking work.”

Along with job fairs, Shields said other factors are important to protect the unemployed right now while the economy and employers get back on their feet. “Enhanced unemployment benefits. We need to invest the dollars that we get from the American Rescue Program to drive growth in a way that includes everybody.”

The Montgomery County Virtual Job Fair runs Wednesday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge. Click here or call 937-225-5627 for more information on the virtual job fair.