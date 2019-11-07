Report: GM decides to sell Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is a startup company looking to build electric vehicles

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Bloomberg News, General Motors has decided to sell the Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corporation.

GM released the following statement Thursday:

“GM is committed to future investment and job growth in Ohio and we believe LMC’s plan to launch the Endurance electric pickup has the potential to create a significant number of jobs and help the Lordstown area grow into a manufacturing hub for electrification.”

Lordstown Motors has been looking to take over the empty assembly plant for a while.

WATCH – Lordstown Motors CEO says local workforce will be their “secret weapon”

It wants to build electric pickup trucks and, potentially, delivery trucks for the United States Postal Service.

Its debut model, Endurance, is an electric pickup truck.

Steve Burns, the man behind Lordstown Motors, said he was impressed with the Lordstown facility. He used to work at a company called Workhorse and is using its technology for Lordstown Motors Corp.

He said in August that he has received support from Workhorse and GM.

Also in August, the company met with Ohio lawmakers. Sen. Michael Rulli said at the time that he believes Lordstown Motors has the ability and technology to reopen the Lordstown plant.

Lordstown Motors has also talked about potential partnerships with Youngstown State University.