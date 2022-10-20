A close up view of a traffic collision report form. The portion of the report indicates which driver is at fault for the collision.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — New details of an I-75 crash that killed an inmate and injured several others earlier this month have been released.

According to an Ohio Department of Public Safety report, distracted driving played a role in the crash.

On Oct. 3, a deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff’s Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound.

Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. According to the report, the driver of the box truck was distracted. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.

The lights on the van were flashing at the time.

The deputy called the crash in on his radio, and due to the serious nature of the call, dispatch sent out a call for an officer in need of assistance.

Several agencies responded and helped shut down the highway including the Dayton Police Department, Moraine Police, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One inmate was killed in the collision. Three other inmates and the deputy were brought to the hospital where they were treated and released. The remaining two inmates were unharmed and returned to the jail where they received mental health counseling.