Report: 2 Dayton-area hospitals among best in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton-area hospitals are ranked among the best in Ohio, according to a new report by U.S. News and World Report.

Miami Valley Hospital is ranked as the sixth best hospital in Ohio, while also ranking nationally (47th) in the area of urology. The Premier Health-affiliated hospital also received a “high-performing” designation in 11 different areas of care.

“Year in and year out, Miami Valley Hospital sets the bar for our region when it comes to quality hospital care,” Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital, said. “I’m so proud of our compassionate team of providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

Kettering Medical Center in Kettering ranks as the 10th best hospital in Ohio and has a “high-performing” designation in six different areas.

In Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic is the top-rated hospital in the state, while the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. is ranked at the top hospital nationwide.

In terms of children’s hospitals, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was ranked as the top hospital in Ohio and third-ranked hospital nationally.

