Rep. Turner’s daughter in Oregon District when shooting began

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Representative Mike Turner posted on his Facebook page Sunday morning that his daughter and a friend were entering the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting in the Oregon District began Sunday morning.

My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both… Posted by Mike Turner on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Turner said in his post, “My daughter & friend fled into #OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am.”

