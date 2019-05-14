Rep. Turner discusses hate rally, NASIC funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss how his office plans to handle a hate group rally scheduled for May 25.

Rep. Turner is advising all citizens to stay away from Courthouse Square while the rally is going on. Instead, he says, the public is invited to join in for a “cleansing” event the following day in which organizers plan to “wash away the filth of these individuals.”

“We don’t want one eye to see or one ear to hear their hateful message. Their whole goal is to divide our community, to cause violence, and to be disruptive. We need to be coming together as a community, we should do that the next day, people should stay away downtown. Do not give these people the attention that they seek, and let’s continue to be a city of peace,” he says.

Switching gears, Rep. Turner spoke on some exciting news coming to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Last year, an $182 million expansion for NASIC was authorized, the largest in the base’s history.

Until recently, only $62 million had been funded for the project. But now, Turner says they have secured the rest of the necessary funding for the project.

“We’re going to accomplish in two years what was going to be four,” he says, “So hopefully there will be a groundbreaking soon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

