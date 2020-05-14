REOPEN Downtown Dayton Grant Program to help struggling businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grant program aimed at helping struggling businesses in downtown Dayton has launched.

It’s a partnership between the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Dayton Partnership. The grant program will provide immediate relief to downtown businesses harmed by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of the businesses in the core of our region have been forced to close their doors to customers as we take the steps necessary to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. It’s vital that we do what we can to help them reopen responsibly and bring vibrancy back to our city. That’s what this grant program aims to do,” said Chris Kershner, executive vice president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

This will award $2,000 and $10,000 to businesses as a form of gap funding. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce says the intent is for these businesses to keep doors open and lights on until their revenue sources recover.

To help kick-off the grant program, The CareSource Foundation donated $500,000. The Downtown Dayton Partnership has also contributed $200,000 to the fund.

“Dayton is CareSource’s hometown and it’s difficult to see our local businesses hurting right now. Many of our members are employed in the service industry and we see this investment in the community as an extension of our mission to provide a safety net for our members and for those in need,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president & chief executive officer, CareSource.

Preitauer said he intends to extend a challenge to CareSource leadership to further support the REOPEN Downtown Dayton effort. He also encourages other companies who are in a position to donate to the fund to do so.

“Dayton is an ecosystem and we need to work together to help businesses get back on their feet,” said Preitauer. “Dayton has always been there for CareSource, and as we grow we will continue to be there for Dayton.”

Applications can be submitted to ReOpenDayton.com starting Thursday, May 14. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 22 by 5 p.m.