Remembrance ceremony held for Dayton-area families of service members missing in action

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday in Dayton, families got solace and consolation at a remembrance ceremony for military members missing in action.

The US Department of Defense hosted the ceremony. They also updated those families on the US government’s efforts to account for the missing, which include service members from the Vietnam War, Korean Conflict, Cold War, and WWII.

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency organized this event and eight others throughout the year to help honor lost loved ones.

Kelly McKeague, of the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency, says, “Part of it is to connect with them, and in connecting with them to provide them updates on their individual case and what we’re doing as a department to look for answers they’ve long sought.”

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency was founded as a humanitarian organization and currently works with 46 countries to try to account for and recover missing service members.

