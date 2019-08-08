Remembering the Victims: Beatrice Warren-Curtis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beatrice Warren-Curtis had traveled to Dayton to visit co-worker and close friend Monica Brickhouse. The two decided to go out to the Oregon District, when tragedy struck. Both women were killed.

Curtis had worked with Brickhouse at Anthem in Virginia Beach.

Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux sent the memo identifying the two associates killed in Dayton. It reads in full:

“It is with a tremendously heavy heart that I share we lost two of our Anthem associates to the tragic shooting in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. While the random acts of violence are never easy to understand, this latest incident has proven even more heartbreaking with the loss of two of our own. Beatrice Curtis, from our Virginia Beach office, and Monica Brickhouse, a former Virginia Beach-based associate who recently transitioned to work from home in Ohio, were together Saturday evening in Dayton at the time of the shooting. In addition to being colleagues, Beatrice and Monica had become dear friends working together in the Program Integrity function within our Diversified Business Group. Known for their positive energy and enthusiasm for their work, Beatrice and Monica worked tirelessly in support of those we serve. With a combined twelve years of service between them, Beatrice and Monica represented the very best of what it means to be part of the Anthem team.” GAIL BOUDREAUX, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ANTHEM, INC.

