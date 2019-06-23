Relocated students being encouraged to enroll in Trotwood Madison schools

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald says that many residents feel there is a place for them in the city. She’s hoping to keep as many of these people in Trotwood after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Trotwood Madison City School officials are helping with this goal by making sure there is a place for school children in the classroom when the Fall comes.

“We want to make sure that those children are able to see an opportunity to see people that they’re familiar with because so much is unfamiliar right now in terms of people who are out of their homes,” said Mayor McDonald.

In order to help the more than 300 families affected by the tornadoes, the school system is making sure that enrollment doesn’t pose a problem for those who had to relocate their homes.

“If they were students at Trotwood Madison…they are still connected to Trotwood Madison City Schools and they are welcome to remain in our school district,” said Ella Jordan- Isaac who works with Trotwood Madison City Schools.

“We have families that we know are displaced because of the devastation that took place in the community. What we want to assure our families is that our staff members that are here and ready to assist,” shared Jordan-Isaac.