DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time since 2020 the Cincinnati Reds Winter Caravan returned to Dayton, as fans packed the National Museum of the U.S.A.F on Saturday as the 2023 baseball season inches closer.

The caravan serves as the unofficial kickoff to the new season with pitchers and catchers set to report in the coming weeks.

This year’s caravan will travel over 2,500 miles over six days and include visits to four states including Ohio: Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Several players and members of the front office were on hand to sign autographs and give fans a preview of what they can expect from the Reds this coming season.

“It’s great to see all the people, all the fans come out, whether it’s school visits or here at this at this great place. It’s been a lot of fun seeing the fans,” said Reds General Manager Nick Krall.