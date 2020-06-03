Records show most arrests during Dayton protests were misdemeanors

The main doorway to the Victoria Theatre, on 138 N. Main St. in Dayton, was damaged during unrest that followed protests in downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Most of the people charged during the protests in Dayton last weekend were given misdemeanors, according to 35 arrest records obtained by WDTN.com from the Dayton Police Department.

Two people were charged with felonies: One person was charged with aggravated robbery along with two misdemeanors – disorderly misconduct at an emergency and resisting arrest. Another was charged with felonious assault for assaulting an Oakwood Police officer.

Twenty-two people were arrested for disorderly misconduct at an emergency, 15 were charged with disorderly conduct and 14 were charged with rioting. One person was charged with failing to disperse. Many of those charged with rioting were also charged with another misdemeanor.

According to information provided by arresting officers in the reports, at least 15 were taken to Montgomery County Jail and at least one was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Dayton police made the arrests following unrest on May 30 and May 31 during protests in downtown. Several businesses were damaged, including Victoria Theatre on Main St. and Lily’s Bistro on Fifth street.