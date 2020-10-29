Record rainfall recorded in Dayton Thursday

Steady rainfall for about 15 hours resulted in 1.42 inches of rain at the Dayton International Airport by 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The previous record was 1.22 inches in 1917.

Numerous showers continue to move across the Miami Valley this evening.

The official rainfall total for the day will be updated at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The highest rainfall amount recorded by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon was 2.33 inches in Shandon, Ohio. The highest rainfall totals in each county can be seen in the graphic below.

The steady rain is the result of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Zeta and a deep low-pressure trough working together to send moisture into the Miami Valley.

Rainfall totals were in a deficit for the month until we saw an event that brought 1.92 inches of rain to Dayton Oct 18-21.

On Oct. 15 all of the Miami Valley was considered dry on the drought monitor. Moderate drought conditions were present in Preble, and Butler County as well as Wayne County, Indiana.

The drought monitor released today still has dry conditions across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Butler, and Preble County. Wayne County, Indiana is still showing moderate drought conditions.

The rain today will be included in the drought analysis for next week.

So far for the month of October, we have recovered to a 1.68-inch surplus. For the fall season starting September 1, there is still a 0.77-inch deficit.

The rain will clear out late this evening. We will see more sunshine and dry weather Friday and Saturday. See the complete Storm Team 2 Forecast here.