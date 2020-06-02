Record low tornado watches issued in May

The Storm Prediction Center issued 10 tornado watches in May. The fewest watches during the traditionally active month, since record-keeping began in 1970.

One Tornado watch was issued for Ohio. There was only one tornado in the State. An EF-0 was confirmed in Lilly Chapel on May 18.

On average, Ohio tends to see four tornadoes during the month of May.

Over the last three years, tornado numbers peaked in May. This year the national peak was in April with 351 Tornadoes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the three year average for May is 322 tornadoes. April followed with 205 tornadoes. The June Average was 157 across the country.

In 2020 the preliminary numbers indicate there were 139 tornadoes in May. That’s 183 below the three year average between 2017 and 2019.

Leading up to severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center will issue an outlook designated by a Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate, or High Risk.

2020 is the first May without a Moderate risk during the 1995-present period according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Read more about the severe weather risk categories issued by the Storm Prediction Center here.