Record-breaking cold air continues before a warm-up this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – It’s been 100 years since there was a freeze after May 10. In 1910 the temperature in Dayton dropped to 32 degrees on May 15.

There are only 3 days after May 10 with freezing records, May 15, 1910, May 16, 1904, and May 21, 1907. The forecast low keeps Dayton above freezing at 34 degrees tonight, but it will be close.

A record can still be set tonight. The record low for May 12 was set in 1996 at 35 degrees. May 11 is the first spring day without a record at or below freezing.

Additionally, another record will be set today. Temperatures have only made it to 48 degrees as of 6 p.m. The record lowest max temp for May 11, is 50 degrees. A 54-year-old record broken today.

Three record cold temperatures will likely be broken over a period of four day. The Saturday morning low was 28 degrees breaking the previous record of 31 degrees set in 1947.

Tonight will likely be the last night with a risk of a frost or freeze for the season. Temperatures really heat up at the end of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center has a 60-70% likelihood for above normal temperature through May 25.

