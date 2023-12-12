DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prairie Farms Dairy has voluntarily recalled holiday nog it supplied to United Dairy Farmers stores.

The product, a half-gallon size holiday nog with lot number 7631005049, was sold between Dec. 4-6.

According to Prairie Farms officials, the recalled product may not have been correctly labeled regarding egg allergens, a potential health risk.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume these products,” said Prairie Farms.

At this time, the company has not reported any complaints of illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question can return the product to their local UDF store for a full refund.

UDF’s customers with additional questions may call the Company’s Consumer Relations department toll-free at 1-800-833-1177, or direct concerns to Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.