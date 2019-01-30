Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
WASHINGTON (AP) - - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber.
The U.S. Agriculture Department says there were consumer complaints about extraneous material in 5-pound (2 kilogram) packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.
The packages have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019 and the case code 3308SDL03. The establishment core P-13556 is inside the USDA inspection mark.
The nuggets should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
Tuesday's recall comes after Perdue Foods recalled more than 16,000 pounds (7,257 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because of an undeclared allergen, milk.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- New Bill would withhold pay from president, VP, Congress during shutdowns
- New Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State Rep. Antani to run for State Senator in 2020
Antani is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.Read More »
-
Middletown man in custody after assaulting officer and K-9
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Oxford State and South Main Street.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck crashes into icy pond in Fairborn
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Waterford Boulevard.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Authorities investigate fatal crash involving stolen vehicle
A car crashed into a pole on N. Main Street near Melford Avenue.Read More »
-
No contract offer after WSU Board of Trustees meeting
After two and a half hours in executive session, the Wright State University Board of Trustees adjourned Tuesday night with no new offer for the faculty union.Read More »