The affected products can be seen in the slideshow below.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Meijer is recalling two chocolate products sold in multiple states, including its Ohio retail stores.

According to the company announcement, Meijer, along with the supplier, is recalling Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds. The recall comes after the almond products may contain “undeclared milk.”

Meijer claims the possibility for an undeclared milk allergen happened because of a “specification change” from Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., the supplier. The grocery store says in the announcement that the supplier did not make Meijer aware to the change.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” Meijer says.

All dates for both chocolate almond products are included in the recall. The UPC code of the Frederik’s item is 7-08820-68730-1, while the UPC code for the Meijer Go Cups is 7-60236-19787-4.

If you purchased either item, you are asked to take the product back to any Meijer location and visit the customer service desk inside the store. You will receive a full refund. Customers with questions about the recall can contact Meijer at 1-800-543-3704 or their healthcare provider for health inquiries.