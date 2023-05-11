DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A meat importer in Canada is issuing a recall after some of the products that exited Canada into the US were not presented for import reinspection.

Three different ready-to-eat pork products have been recalled by Ontario, Canada-based Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc., the importer. Around 40,763 pounds of the raw, boneless pork product were not presented at the border, causing the recall to be issued.

The products included in the recall include Park Street Hawaiian Style Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce, Park Street Sweet Chipotle Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce and Marketside Ready to Heat BBQ Pork Burnt Ends. You are able to view the three different products below.

All of the products weigh 16 ounces and come in plastic packages. EST. 4800 will be the USDA inspection mark on the products, which were shipped to stores across the country.

The two Park Street products both have the LOT numbers of 3115 and 3123 with a Use By Date of July 17. LOT 3114 is another LOT number included for the same two products, but the Use By Date is July 8.

LOT numbers of 3116, 3117 and 3112 are included in the recall for the Marketplace product. The Use By Dates are Aug. 29, Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.