(WKBN) — The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release that Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of 16,100 bags of one of its products.
Frito-Lay said the 6 ¼ oz bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps were recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel-seasoned crisps. A consumer complaint resulted in an investigation into the recall.
The specific recalled product information provided by the FDA is listed below:
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Code Date & Manufacturing Code
|Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps
|6¼0Z.(177.1g)
|02840020646
|Must have both:
USE BY
12 MAR 2024
And any one of these
Manufacturing Codes
55432514MH
55432516MH
55432517MH
According to the FDA, those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products contained inside the recalled bags. Consumers would have been able to purchase the recalled bags as early as Sept. 13, 2023.
The bags were distributed to retail stores and e-commerce customers in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported at this time. If anyone has an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.
Consumers with the product are encouraged to contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).
No other Off The Eaten Path products were recalled.