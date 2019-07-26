Taco seasoning sold in Ohio, other states recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A recall has been issued for certain kinds of taco seasoning due to concerns they have been contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA has announced the voluntary recall of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated Mincing Spice Co.

Testing found that a specific lot of cumin the company produced was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC.

“We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date, there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products,” officials said.

The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, D.C. and the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Williams is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution, saying there have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a refund.

Click here for more information about the recall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.