Ocean Spray recalls cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WDTN) – Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling a single production lot of its canned Pink Lite Cranberry Juice because of unlabeled sulfites.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) these sulfites were mistakenly added by a contract manufacturer and serve as a preservative in many food products.

People who have sensitivity to sulfites could have an allergic reactions if they drink it, but most people will not experience any effect if they consume this ingredient.

The FDA says that no one has reported being sick because of this to date.

The single lot of product in question is sold in boxes containing six 5.5oz cans and will have any of the following code information:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

The recall was initiated after the contract manufacturer revealed their mistake, followed by an investigation of consumer complaints regarding an “off” smell in the identified lot.