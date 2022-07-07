RALEIGH, N.C. (WCNCN) — Scholastic is recalling the Shake Look Touch book because of a choking hazard.

The book has pom poms on it that can detach and are a hazard to younger children. The pom-poms are green and pink, according to a release.

The recalled book has this ISBN: 978-1-338-64564-4, and it was sold in stores and online from January 2020 until April 2022, according to a release.

Photos from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There is a fix you can complete at home, and you can get a $10 gift card from the company for it, too.

To get a $10 gift card for the recall, you’ll need to cult the pom poms off the book, register online here, and submit a photo showing the pom poms have been removed from the book.

Roughly 185,700 books were sold in the U.S.

Scholastic said it has “received two reports of the pom-poms detaching,” and no injuries have been reported.