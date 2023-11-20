DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re headed to the supermarket in search of produce, you might consider staying away from three.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says peaches, nectarines and plums have been impacted by a Listeria outbreak in Ohio.

Affected products were sold both individually and in 2-pound bags with the branding of either “HMC Farms” or ”Signature Farms.” The items impacted were sold in stores between May 1 and Nov. 15 in 2022 and 2023.

Below are the affected items sold individually.

Individual Fruit Name USA-E-U Sticker Number(s) Yellow Peach 4038, 4044 White Peach 4401 Yellow Nectarine 4036, 4378 White Nectarine 3035 Red Plum 4042 Black Plum 4040 Individual Produce Products Affected, according to the CDC.

As of Nov. 20, 11 people have been sickened by the outbreak across the country. One person has died from the outbreak, data shows.

In Ohio, one person has reported sickness from the outbreak.

If you think you have an affected product, do not eat it. You should either throw it in the garbage or return it to where you purchased it.

To keep yourself and your family safe, clean any surface in your refrigerator, countertops or wherever the items may have touched. Throw away any food items the affected produce could have touched.

“Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces,” the CDC says.

Symptoms of sickness from Listeria may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

If you have any medical questions, you should consult your healthcare provider.