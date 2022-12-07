Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has issued a voluntary recall on products sold by cultivator Green Investment Partners, LLC.

According to MMCP, Green Investment Partners, LLC initiated the recall and reported that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing.

The affected product is Tangie Power plant material for vaporization, said MMCP.

The product Id’s are as follows:

M00000280205: Tier 2 Vap – Hybrid – 23.3 – 0 – Tangie Power – 2.83

M00000280207: Tier 2 Vap – Hybrid – 23.3 – 0 – Tangie Power – 14.15

Affected batches include:

1A407010000300D000013361

1A407010000300D000013362

The product was sold at the following dispensaries:

Sunnyside Cincinnati

Sunnyside Newark

Sunnyside Wintersville

Sunnyside Marion

Verdant Creations Columbus

Ethos Ohio Lebanon (formerly About Wellness Ohio)

Pure Ohio Wellness Dayton

No adverse reactions have been reported at this time, however, MMCP said to stop using the recalled product and return it to the dispensary where it was purchased.

Anyone who thinks that they are experiencing serious or life-threatening issues should seek immediate medical attention. Any adverse reactions should be reported to the MMCP toll-free helpline at 1-833-464-6627.