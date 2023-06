DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kia is recalling some of its 2023 model year Sportage vehicles due to a problem with the braking system.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said the brake booster diaphragm may become misaligned and leak.

If that happens, it can result in the loss of power.

Owners of the vehicles covered by the recall should get in touch with their local dealer who will inspect and change the part if necessary.