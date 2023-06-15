DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Check your refrigerators and freezers! Grilling season is upon us, and Johnsonville, LLC. is recalling around 42,000 pounds of pork sausage links.

Packages of Johnsonville’s “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links shipped to Ohio retailers have been recalled. About 42,062 pounds of product is recalled because it could be contaminated with very thin strands of black plastic fibers, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

USDA

USDA

USDA

Involved packages in the recall are described as 14-ounce vacuum-packed links made with 100% premium pork. The involved packages have a Best Buy date of July 11 and have a code date of “C35” printed on the back. Additionally, the USDA mark of inspection shows “EST. 34224.”

“The problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers,” FSIS says.

It was confirmed that no adverse reactions from the product had been reported. If you are concerned about your health, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.