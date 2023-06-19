DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen shepherd’s pie was recalled Friday, June 16, after customers reported finding pieces of plastic in the product.

According to the USDA Recall site, the recall applies to Conagra’s Marie Callendar Beef Shepherd’s Pie produced March 1, 2023. The time stamps on the recalled products’ boxes will say 17:45-17:56.

Specifially, the recall is for 11.5-ounce packages of the shepherd’s pie that were shipped in 4.31-pound cases under lot 5006306020, that are best by Feb. 24, 2024.

The website said this recall adds up to approximately 2,717 pounds of recalled product.

While the food was only sent to distribution centers in California, Oregon and Utah, they were then distributed nationwide.

Customers who have this product in their freezers are encouraged to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased. For more information about this recall, contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or consumer.care@conagra.com