(WJW) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is currently investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria connected to Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups.

The FDA announced the move Thursday.

Two people were hospitalized after eating Soft Serve On The Go vanilla chocolate ice cream cups, produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream, a Brooklyn-based company, the FDA reports.

Prompted by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, who collected an unopened serving of the ice cream from one of the patients’ homes, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Listeria bacteria. Genetic tests are currently underway to determine if the strain matches that responsible for the outbreak.

As a precautionary measure, Real Kosher has issued a voluntary recall of all its 8-ounce cups of ice cream and sorbet flavors. Additionally, production of the product has been temporarily halted.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to discard them immediately or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups are distributed in 19 states across the United States, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Listeria infections can cause symptoms such as fever, gastrointestinal distress, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and in severe cases, convulsions or death.

The FDA encourages consumers who wish to report complaints, illnesses, or severe reactions related to this outbreak to contact an FDA consumer complaint coordinator, fill out a MedWatch form online, or mail in a MedWatch form. Real Kosher Ice Cream can also be reached at 845-668-4346 or via email at info@softserveonthego.com.