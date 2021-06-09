Beech-Nut recalls Single Grain Rice Cereal, decides to stop producing it due to arsenic levels

(WKBN) – Beech-Nut Nutrition announced a recall on its Single Grain Rice Cereal and decided to stop producing the product after routine sampling found that it tested above levels set by the Food and Drug Administration for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

The specific Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice item (UPC Code# 52200034705) being recalled has an expiration date of 01MAY2022 and product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The expiration date and product numbers can be found at the bottom of the Beech-Nut Single Rice Cereal canister. These specific product codes were distributed nationally through retail and online.

According to the company, the rice flour used in its product had previously tested below the allowable arsenic levels set by the FDA.

The FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food; and has also stated that exposure to elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.

In addition to the recall, Beech-Nut says it will no longer produce its rice cereal as it is concerned about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

No illnesses related to these products have been reported to date, and no other production dates or Beech-Nut products are affected by this recall.

Those who have purchased the affected item should discard the product.

They can also go to www.beechnut.com/ricecereal, or call 1-866-272-9417, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for further information on obtaining an exchange or refund.