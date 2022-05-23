(WJW) — Ready-to-eat bacon products that are possibly contaminated with metal pieces are being recalled.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. of Sioux Center, Iowa is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that have been distributed nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Check your shelves for the following bacon topping products that are part of the recall:

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

Click here for images of the recalled products’ labels.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the store where you purchased it.

FSIS says there could be additional products containing the bacon and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated lists and labels.

Call Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596 with any questions.