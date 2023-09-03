DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have purchased Banquet frozen meals, you may want to go check your freezer.

Conagra Brands is recalling around 245,366 pounds of frozen Banquet chicken strip entrée products. The food could potentially be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic pieces.

Affected products were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17.

USDA

The products to look for in your freezer are 8.9 ounce cartons with one entrée of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL.” On the carton, the best if use by dates are “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025” or “JAN 07 2025.” The lot numbers on the sides of the carton include lot numbers “5009317120,” “5009319220” or 5009319820.

USDA

If you see the establish number of “EST. P-9” on the side of the carton, the product is included in the recall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was contacted by the firm, after a customer made a complaint. The person had ate the product, but reportedly suffered an injury.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” said the USDA.

If you do find the product at home, do not eat it. You are encouraged to either throw the product in the garbage or return it to the store in which you purchased it from.

If you have any questions, you should either call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 or send an email to consumer.care@conagra.com. For health and medical questions, contact your healthcare provider.