DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 1,000 pounds of bacon wrapped jalapeño product is being recalled over incorrect labeling.

Product Package Label (USDA FSIS)

The US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) says 1,345 pounds of the jalapeño product is being recalled. The recall was made over misbranding of the product and an undeclared allergen.

The incorrect label placed on the product was labeled as Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers.

Incorrect Label (USDA FSIS)

Correct Label (USDA FSIS)

While the intended item was placed in the container, bacon-wrapped jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, the recall was still required to be made.