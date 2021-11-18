XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Though the loss of Sheriff Gene Fischer happened just days ago, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office needed a new leader. “The Sheriff’s office has to go on. I’ve been in discussions with Chief Deputy Scott Anger who’s supremely qualified,” said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson.

After 18 years as Greene County Sheriff, Gene Fischer died Tuesday night while at a Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer is said to have suffered from an undisclosed medical emergency. “He was dedicated to his job. He was dedicated to Greene County. He was dedicated to his family. He was a pillar in the community, and he will be certainly certainly missed,” said Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler.

Thursday’s Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting (above) where Scott Anger was appointed Greene County’s Acting Sheriff.

In a Thursday Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Fischer’s longtime friend and coworker Chief Deputy Scott Anger voted in to temporarily take his place. I can’t think of anyone at this time who is more qualified, and I’m sure that St. Michael…the patron saint of law enforcement…was there to welcome Gene into the pearly gates,” said Greene County Commissioner Richard Gould.

Sheriff Fischer ran as a republican when he was reelected in November of 2020. Commissioner Gould confirmed to 2 NEWS that his death means the Greene County Republican Party Central Committee now has 45 days to either keep Anger or to find another Sheriff of their choosing. Commissioner Gould says he’s confident that Sheriff Fischer would approve of Anger as acting Sheriff. “When he appointed Scott…I chatted with him. He had supreme confidence in Scott to run that office. Actually, to allow him a little more free time to state the wind down.”

Following the commissioner meeting, a swearing in ceremony was held at the Xenia Common Pleas Courthouse for Acting Sheriff Anger, who plans on using friend and mentor Gene Fischer’s advice and values in his new role. “He took his job serious, but never himself. Very grounded. He was very down to earth. We do share the idea of working with kids and working in the community, so we do share a love for that. But, nobody will ever fill his roll. That void will never be filled,” said Acting Sheriff Anger.

Greene County Deputy Chief Scott Anger being sworn in as Acting Sheriff (above).

Acting Sheriff Anger told 2 NEWS he hopes to continue the role for the rest of what would’ve been Sheriff Fischer’s term, which ends in November 2022. As of now, Acting Sheriff Anger says he has no plans for after this term, only to honor his late friend’s memory by doing his job.