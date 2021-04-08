Reaction to President Biden’s gun violence executive orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In an address to the American people Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden outlined plans to combat gun violence. President Biden began with statistics, saying in the U.S. 316 people are shot daily, with 106 people dying.

President Biden’s first immediate step is to reign in ‘ghost guns,’ which are homemade gun kits that can easily be bought with no background check. Mr. Biden says he wants to see these kits treated as fire arms.

Another request from President Biden, for the justice department to release new annual report to help policy makers better understand fire arms trafficking. Along with this, Mr. Biden says he wants pistols modified with stabilizing braces to be given more serious attention. “A stabilizing brace on a pistol essentially makes that pistol a hell of a lot more accurate than a mini rifle. As a result, it’s more lethal,” said President Biden.

However, Beavercreek Attorney Joseph Stadnicar says he’s not sure labeling stabilizing braces as more dangerous will help. “I’m not sure how that’s going to reduce gun violence,” said Stadnicar.

Extreme Risk Protection Laws, or Red Flag Laws, were also a topic during President Biden’s address. These laws were created to allow police or family members to ask a court to remove any potential access to fire arms from a person labeled dangerous. “We know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they can act out their violent plans,” said President Biden.

Dion Green lost his father during the Dayton Mass Shooting in 2019, and is encouraged by the steps President Biden is taking. “I’m happy somebody is taking initiative and being a leader. Like he said, he’s not opposing the Second Amendment, but the actions he’s calling for is a step forward. I’m glad to hear that,” said Green.

All of these plans come after an uptick in mass shootings across the country, with former NFL player Phillip Adams killing 5 people in York County, South Carolina Wednesday, and 10 dead following a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22.

During the address, President Biden also took the time to nominate David Chipman for Senior Policy Advisor of the ATF.