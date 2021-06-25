Reaction to extra unemployment benefits ending in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Along with over 12 other states across the US, Ohio is opting out of the extra $300 from the Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefits Program effective June 26.

“Over the course of the last 15 months or so, some kinds of jobs have gone away. New ones have been created. People have been out of the work force for a long time and are looking for a new start,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

However, not everyone thinks that this is a sound decision for many people.

“Unemployment benefits have really been a major help, a real lifeline to people. To cut them off is really a very unfortunate and unnecessary development,” said Zach Schiller, research director of Policy Matters Ohio.

Schiller says it’s not that most people don’t want to find work, but that the pandemic stressors have made it near impossible for many to find jobs.

“We see people or we know people at the food banks. We know people who aren’t able to pay the mortgage or car payment. We know people who are having all kinds of issues. Family issues, mental health issues, because of the stress the pandemic has created,” said Schiller.

Now that the extra benefits are out the door for most unemployed people in Ohio, Schiller says something else must be done to protect them. “I think this shows we need to have a system that’s really gonna work. This is true not just in Ohio but around the country. We need a federal overhaul of our system so this can’t happen again.”

The Ohio Job and Family Services website says for those who’ve filed unemployment claims that are under appeal or pending approval, their payments can still go past the June 26 end date.