Rare potential for May freeze and snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Record breaking temperatures and snowfall is possible between May 8 and May 10.

A blast of cold air will come down from the Arctic. Resulting in some of the coldest air the residents of Dayton have felt during the month of May in 15 years.

The last time a freezing temperature at or below 32 degrees was recorded during the last complete month of spring was May 4, 2005.

Over the last 125 years, there has been a May freeze only 25 times. The last freeze has occurred on or after May 9 only 10 times. The last time that happened was 40 years ago.

The latest freeze ever recorded in Dayton was May 21, 1907.

Snow is even more rare, and it’s in the forecast for Friday, May 8. Dayton has recorded snow in May only twice, both happening in 1923. A trace of snow fell on May 8, followed by 0.5 inches on May 9. This is the latest snow ever in Dayton.

A few models try to hint at a chance for a chance of snow this Sunday, May 10. If that happens the latest snow record would be broken.

Friday will be cold with an afternoon temperature around 45 degrees. The record lowest max temperature was set in 1947 at 49 degrees. Temperatures Thursday night will be dropping so there is a chance the high on Friday could be recorded at midnight warmer than 49 degrees.

Additionally the record low on Saturday, May 9 is 31 degrees set in 1947. Right now the forecast low is 30 degrees for Saturday morning.

