Rapid Fired Pizza opens near UD campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Rapid Fired Pizza opened Monday near the campus of the University of Dayton.

The restaurant, located near the campus on Brown Street, is over 3,300 square feet and seats more than 75 people.

It will be open seven days a week from 10:30 am to 11 pm.

