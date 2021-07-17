Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ohio

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Ohio, 45.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Belmont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (23,728 fully vaccinated)
— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (9,972 fully vaccinated)
— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (177 total deaths)
— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,223 (6,180 total cases)
— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Huron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (20,796 fully vaccinated)
— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (7,832 fully vaccinated)
— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (122 total deaths)
— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,572 (5,577 total cases)
— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (15,143 fully vaccinated)
— 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (5,575 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (66 total deaths)
— 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,119 (3,827 total cases)
— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hocking County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (10,221 fully vaccinated)
— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (3,907 fully vaccinated)
— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (63 total deaths)
— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,809 (2,207 total cases)
— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#46. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (4,987 fully vaccinated)
— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (2,354 fully vaccinated)
— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)
— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,012 (1,367 total cases)
— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (23,862 fully vaccinated)
— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (9,011 fully vaccinated)
— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (140 total deaths)
— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,299 (8,657 total cases)
— 39.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miami County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (39,697 fully vaccinated)
— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (14,987 fully vaccinated)
— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (226 total deaths)
— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,171 (10,882 total cases)
— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wyandot County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (8,080 fully vaccinated)
— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (3,229 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (57 total deaths)
— 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,794 (2,350 total cases)
— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ross County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (29,007 fully vaccinated)
— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (9,819 fully vaccinated)
— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (164 total deaths)
— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,086 (6,966 total cases)
— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Seneca County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (20,903 fully vaccinated)
— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (8,274 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (128 total deaths)
— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,703 (5,354 total cases)
— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Muskingum County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (32,786 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (12,435 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (137 total deaths)
— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (8,986 total cases)
— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Columbiana County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (38,681 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (15,862 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (236 total deaths)
— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,890 (9,057 total cases)
— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pickaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (22,326 fully vaccinated)
— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (7,266 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (122 total deaths)
— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,857 (8,685 total cases)
— 56.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (25,202 fully vaccinated)
— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (10,617 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (160 total deaths)
— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,715 (5,693 total cases)
— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (13,091 fully vaccinated)
— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (4,972 fully vaccinated)
— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (104 total deaths)
— 76.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,808 (4,337 total cases)
— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Defiance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (14,812 fully vaccinated)
— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (5,727 fully vaccinated)
— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (99 total deaths)
— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,361 (4,327 total cases)
— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Ashtabula County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (38,119 fully vaccinated)
— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (14,214 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (179 total deaths)
— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,425 (7,220 total cases)
— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hancock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (29,672 fully vaccinated)
— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (10,072 fully vaccinated)
— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (134 total deaths)
— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,253 (7,012 total cases)
— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (17,791 fully vaccinated)
— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (5,375 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (66 total deaths)
— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,953 (4,452 total cases)
— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (10,789 fully vaccinated)
— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (4,265 fully vaccinated)
— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (67 total deaths)
— 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,179 (2,749 total cases)
— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (16,853 fully vaccinated)
— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (6,039 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (75 total deaths)
— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,279 (4,330 total cases)
— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Athens County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (26,235 fully vaccinated)
— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (6,873 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (60 total deaths)
— 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,038 (5,251 total cases)
— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#28. Clark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (55,242 fully vaccinated)
— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (20,946 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (306 total deaths)
— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,642 (14,269 total cases)
— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (25,030 fully vaccinated)
— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (9,837 fully vaccinated)
— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (110 total deaths)
— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,898 (5,331 total cases)
— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Trumbull County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (83,101 fully vaccinated)
— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (31,975 fully vaccinated)
— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (486 total deaths)
— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,392 (16,613 total cases)
— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (156,022 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (56,981 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (936 total deaths)
— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,035 (33,484 total cases)
— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Sandusky County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (24,628 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (9,419 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (129 total deaths)
— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,320 (5,454 total cases)
— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (163,746 fully vaccinated)
— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (45,541 fully vaccinated)
— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (611 total deaths)
— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,322 (39,547 total cases)
— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Licking County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (75,967 fully vaccinated)
— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (23,791 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (225 total deaths)
— 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,447 (16,708 total cases)
— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (231,305 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (74,532 fully vaccinated)
— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (1,056 total deaths)
— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,914 (52,713 total cases)
— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mahoning County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (99,800 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (37,838 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (611 total deaths)
— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,816 (22,447 total cases)
— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fairfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (69,196 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (20,499 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (206 total deaths)
— 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,544 (16,614 total cases)
— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clermont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (91,378 fully vaccinated)
— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (27,928 fully vaccinated)
— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (257 total deaths)
— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,786 (20,202 total cases)
— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#17. Lucas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (189,905 fully vaccinated)
— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (57,611 fully vaccinated)
— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (829 total deaths)
— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,148 (43,467 total cases)
— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Portage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (72,407 fully vaccinated)
— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (22,437 fully vaccinated)
— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (216 total deaths)
— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,172 (13,277 total cases)
— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (34,931 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (13,722 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (166 total deaths)
— 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,866 (8,070 total cases)
— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (28,125 fully vaccinated)
— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.6% (6,554 fully vaccinated)
— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (49 total deaths)
— 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,938 (5,862 total cases)
— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ottawa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (19,509 fully vaccinated)
— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (7,968 fully vaccinated)
— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (81 total deaths)
— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (3,739 total cases)
— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Canva

#12. Hamilton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (395,876 fully vaccinated)
— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (107,053 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (1,254 total deaths)
— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,982 (81,604 total cases)
— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (642,957 fully vaccinated)
— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (135,980 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,487 total deaths)
— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,821 (129,322 total cases)
— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#10. Summit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (264,955 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (78,937 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (1,011 total deaths)
— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,976 (48,559 total cases)
— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lorain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (152,252 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (48,641 fully vaccinated)
— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (507 total deaths)
— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,311 (25,751 total cases)
— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (84,153 fully vaccinated)
— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (24,892 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (250 total deaths)
— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,075 (15,331 total cases)
— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Geauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (46,685 fully vaccinated)
— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (16,227 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (153 total deaths)
— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,343 (6,877 total cases)
— 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (65,773 fully vaccinated)
— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (18,050 fully vaccinated)
— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (200 total deaths)
— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,170 (13,304 total cases)
— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (118,204 fully vaccinated)
— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (29,424 fully vaccinated)
— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (307 total deaths)
— 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,517 (24,672 total cases)
— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Canva

#4. Cuyahoga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (623,152 fully vaccinated)
— 11.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (184,711 fully vaccinated)
— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (2,240 total deaths)
— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,407 (116,189 total cases)
— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Medina County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (91,037 fully vaccinated)
— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (28,165 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (275 total deaths)
— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,718 (15,670 total cases)
— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (119,650 fully vaccinated)
— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (39,415 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (391 total deaths)
— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,241 (21,267 total cases)
— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (124,318 fully vaccinated)
— 31.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.2% (26,677 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (137 total deaths)
— 62.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,056 (18,943 total cases)
— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

