Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Vax-a-Million
Coronavirus in Ohio
Chaos at the Capitol
Miami Valley News
Ohio
Mental Health in Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 251 new cases, 11 hospitalizations
Video
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall
America’s image has improved since Biden election, Pew study says
‘Hero’ still missing after trying to save drowning father, toddler swept out by current in Florida
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Browns, Chiefs take budding rivalry onto softball field
Top Stories
Loons snap Dragons 4-game winning streak
Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies
Dragons win fourth straight, top Loons 1-0
Reds hit 5 homers; beat Rockies 11-5
Working For You
Senior Sendoff
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Treating entomophobia during the cicada emergence
Video
Mrs. Ohio International raising awareness for stroke prevention after near-death experience
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Meet Our Chewy’s Pet of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Whiter & Brighter Smile with Power Swabs
Video
Top Stories
Shish Kabobs from Texas Roadhouse
Video
Get Inspired By Timmy Bow Ties
Video
Dayton’s Go Red For Women Digital Experience
Video
The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rankings
Highest paying jobs in Dayton that require a bachelor’s degree
Counties with the lowest home prices in Ohio
25 best used cars under $15,000
15 newly added movies you can stream right now
Fastest-growing counties in Ohio
More Rankings Headlines
Best counties to raise a family in Ohio
Most expensive homes for sale in Dayton
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Local pizzeria serves up pie with cicadas
Video
1 shot in Dayton, taken to hospital
Video
Looking for fresh local food? You can go to a farmer's market in Beavercreek Sunday
Video
Driver taken by CareFlight after rollover crash in Greene County
Video
Operation: Dinosaur held at National Museum of the US Air Force
Video
70th annual Poultry Days Festival held in Versailles
Video
Trending Stories
Dayton pizzeria serves up pie with cicadas
Video
Driver taken by CareFlight after rollover crash in Greene County
Video
Highest paying jobs in Dayton that require a bachelor’s degree
Body found off Springfield Street in Dayton
Video
Premier Health offering non-invasive brain surgery to treat tremor
Video
Don't Miss
Americans paid off over $100B in credit card debt during the pandemic, but that trend may already be over
Video
25 best used cars under $15,000
Chinese official dies during probe of ultramarathon that left 21 dead
High school principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating class of 2021
Video
VIRAL VIDEO: “Karma hits boaters” after alleged harassment on lake
Video
AL man arrested for terroristic threats on businesses, police say his motive was wanting a day off of work
Voila! Just like that, app turns your photo into a cartoon
Gallery
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Fairborn preparing for full 4th of July festivities
Video
Englewood hosting neighborhood garage sales, clean up events this weekend
More As Seen on 2 NEWS