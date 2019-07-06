Rally’s employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A, health department recommending vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Combined Health District is working to contain any threats of Hepatitis A spreading after an employee at the Rally’s fast food restaurant on 2122 S. Limestone Street was diagnosed.

“We’re working closely with management and they’re providing a list of people who worked during the same time period [as the employee]. Those are the folks that will be vaccinated in the next couple of days,” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner for Clark County Combined Health. “There’s not an increased risk to the patrons [of] the Rally’s. We are vaccinating according to the guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health.”

The state of Ohio declared a Hepatitis A outbreak after seeing a rise in cases statewide. So far, Clark county is reporting 74 cases in 2019, including a report earlier this year of a Frisch’s Big Boy employee being diagnosed as well.

Health officials say the virus can be spread through poor hygiene, drug use, or unsafe sexual practices. A method of preventing the spread of Hepatitis A is proper hand washing, especially after using the restroom. The public is also being encouraged to check their vaccination records and get the Hepatitis A vaccination if needed. A child as young as one is able to be vaccinated against this disease.

“This is one more reminder that we take vaccinations very seriously and we think the public should too to prevent not just Hepatitis A, [but] all kinds of…vaccine-preventable diseases that we don’t want our kids to get or be exposed to in the future.