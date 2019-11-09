tap here to learn about rescanning

“Rake Rally” held in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City Beautiful commission held its fifth-annual rake rally Saturday morning. 

Volunteers gathered to help people keep their yards clean. They raked leaves and took them to the curb for collection. 

One landscaping business even volunteered its services to help. The city gave out special t-shirts as a thank you. 

