DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A powerful area of low pressure will drag a cold front out of the Central Plains overnight and closer to the Miami Valley. Clouds will increase and a rain shower is possible before the Monday morning commute.

While the system will be in a weakening phase as it approaches, we’ll still see periods or rain and very gusty winds throughout the day on Monday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. A few thunderstorms are likely as the cold front moves through in the afternoon, some of which could reach severe limits with damaging winds being the main threat.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a chance of a rain shower before dawn, especially west. Steady to slowly-rising temperatures overnight. Low 39

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible along with a severe storm in the afternoon. Windy and very mild. High 63

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a lingering evening shower. Otherwise, cloudy with some clearing overnight. Low 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing sunshine in the afternoon. High 54

The dry weather will stick around for most of Wednesday which record warmth is likely. The mercury will soars into the upper 60s. The current record for March 1 is 66° set in 1976. Another very strong low pressure system will start to approach Thursday night and Friday with more rain and very windy conditions likely then.