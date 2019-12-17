Wintry mix returns is back to greet you Tuesday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA and the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are already putting their winter weather plans into action. As this wintry mix continues they ask that you keep an eye out for any plows or salt trucks out this morning.

Roughly 100 ODOT crews have been out since Sunday evening in the Dayton area and say they are keeping an eye on conditions to know their best plan moving forward.

2 NEWS spoke with to a local AAA store who is trying to remind Miami Valley drivers to get tires checked before winter continues.

This Tuesday morning be sure to clean any ice and snow off your car and windows for best visibility and to prevent the hazardous situation of snow or ice blowing from your car to the vehicle behind you.

AAA said emergency roadside crews have already seen a lot of calls this week and if you do become stranded – keep these tips in mind. Jon Bucher, a AAA store manager said, “(It’s) best to stay with the vehicle (and) dress for the weather conditions, not the journey. Have a winter coat with you if not on you, gloves, emergency roadside kit, things of that nature, flares if you need, water for you and your pet.”

Another piece of advice is to be sure to give plows plenty of room to maneuver as you travel.

