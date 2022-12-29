After a dry and unseasonably mild Thursday, our attention is turning to the south and west. Moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico is starting to better organize as it works its way north. Rain will move into the Miami Valley before the Friday morning rush gets underway.

While it will linger off and on through Saturday, it now looks like it will move out just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing well after midnight. Near-steady temperatures in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain likely, mainly during the morning with only a spotty shower during the afternoon. High 57

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with widespread rain redeveloping. Rain could become heavy at times after midnight. Low 48

SATURDAY: Periods of rain likely during the day before tapering off by early evening.`High 51

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few sun peeks during the afternoon. Continued unseasonably mild.`High 52

Our next weather-maker will bring another round of rain to the Miami Valley Monday night and Tuesday. The very mild air will remain in place through midweek. In fact, we’ll be very near a record high–in the mid 60s–on Tuesday!