Rain has been falling across the Miami Valley overnight and this morning. It comes to an end by this afternoon and the rest of the day dries out. However, another cold front drops down on Monday and this system will bring in snow showers and snow squalls for Monday.

The Monday afternoon commute may be tricky due to snow squalls with reduced visibilities and gusty winds. As the sun sets, roads will likely become slick especially bridges and overpasses. As for accumulations, it won’t take much to make a mess of the roads. Much of the Miami Valley is looking at an inch or less. Areas far north may see from 1-3″ of snowfall.

TODAY: Rain ends, breezy. High 51

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36

MONDAY: Periods of snow showers, snow squalls, windy and colder, reduced visibilities. Slick roads after sunset. High 38

We dry out mid week with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.