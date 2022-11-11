Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People braved the wet, dreary weather Friday to shake hands and say ‘thank you’ to veterans.

In Kettering, people gathered at the Veterans Plaza in Delco Park, a place that already serves as a memorial for the men and women in uniform. The community heard from Cassie Barlow, a former 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander. She hoped people took away just how important this day is, and why we should also thank the people who take care of veterans.

“If you happen to know somebody that works at a VA or that takes care of a veteran in a facility somewhere, we would love for you to just say thank you today because today’s about the veterans. But I would argue that we need to remember those who take care of them as well,” Barlow explained.

Across town, students at Fairborn Intermediate held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Students sang songs and played music that was dedicated to our nation’s heroes.

Centerville also held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. It is a yearly tradition to give people time to pause and reflect on all the sacrifices members of the military make. Several veterans were honored, and a wreath was laid at the memorial. Colonel Ariel Batungbacal, the Commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, was the keynote speaker.

“In spite of the rain, in spite of the kind of the chill in the air, it was warm and dry within the tent and honestly, the spirit of what Veterans Day is about, was more prominent in spite of the rain,” Col. Batungbacal said.

Later in the afternoon, the City of Beavercreek held its ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park. Chief Master Sergeant Jamie Newman spoke to the crowd. The overall theme was one of gratitude towards the people who served and towards the members of the community for their unwavering support.

“To be honest, I didn’t know how many people were going to be here in the pouring rain since it was raining all morning and I was completely blown away at how many people showed up today for this awesome event. And it really speaks to the support that Beavercreek and the Dayton area, and this region around Wright-Patterson Air Force,” Newman said.