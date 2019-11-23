Rain developing, changes to snow by this evening; around 1″ accumulation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will rapidly develop across the Miami Valley by the lunch hour today. Depending on the air temperature there may be a brief mix to start before it changes to all rain.

By this evening, rain will change to snow showers. Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulating snowfall. A few locations, mainly north of I-70 may see as much as 2″. Most of the snow should be moving out of the area by midnight.

Live Doppler 2HD

TODAY: Rain developing, may mix briefly with snow. High 42

Rain changes to snow showers this evening.
Two area ski resorts are now open for the season.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow this evening. Generally around 1″, with isolated 2″ north. Low 30

Around an inch of snow possible tonight with isolated 2″ mainly north of I-70. Snow should end by midnight.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun. High 45

A nice warming trend into early next week before the next storm system pushes in. Turning colder but dry for Thanksgiving day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS