Rain developing, changes to snow by this evening; around 1″ accumulation

Rain will rapidly develop across the Miami Valley by the lunch hour today. Depending on the air temperature there may be a brief mix to start before it changes to all rain.

By this evening, rain will change to snow showers. Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulating snowfall. A few locations, mainly north of I-70 may see as much as 2″. Most of the snow should be moving out of the area by midnight.

TODAY: Rain developing, may mix briefly with snow. High 42

TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow this evening. Generally around 1″, with isolated 2″ north. Low 30

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun. High 45

A nice warming trend into early next week before the next storm system pushes in. Turning colder but dry for Thanksgiving day.