Rain and snow will continue into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will get down to the lower 30s. Tomorrow, we will have a chance of flurries through the day with highs in the upper 30s and cloudy. The rest of the week should remain dry with temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be filtered sunshine through much of the week, but heading into the weekend we could see some shower chances return to the Miami Valley.

